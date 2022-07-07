accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
trichejeux
,
mickurt
name :
Skull and Bones
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kyogamer
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
tvirus
,
traveller
,
minx
,
strifedcloud
,
tynokarts
,
mugimando
,
gat
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
kr16
lightside
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
153
visites since opening :
323464
lightside
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Allez vous prendre Skull and Bones ?
Personnellement je suis tenté, j'ai adoré AC4 Black Flag a l'époque et le jeu a l'air très immersif !
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/07/2022 at 06:18 PM by
lightside
comments (
3
)
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 06:22 PM
Oui assez rassuré de la présentation, par contre on peut faire tout le jeu en solo si j'ai tout suivi?
lightside
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 06:23 PM
romgamer6859
Oui on pourra jouer solo, après tout le jeu je sais pas, il y'aura peut être des éléments exclusivement multijoueur
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/07/2022 at 06:25 PM
lightside
dac
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo