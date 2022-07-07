profile
James Caan est mort !


L’acteur James Caan, figure d’Hollywood révélée par « Le Parrain », est mort, a annoncé sa famille sur Twitter
    posted the 07/07/2022 at 06:03 PM by negan
    comments (7)
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/07/2022 at 06:05 PM
    Il n'y a pas longtemps je l'ai revu dans l'excellent "Misery".
    fan2jeux posted the 07/07/2022 at 06:08 PM
    d'ailleurs j'ai aussi appris pour l'auteur de yugioh
    tonnerrebolt posted the 07/07/2022 at 06:15 PM
    RIP SONNY
    sunlightize posted the 07/07/2022 at 06:16 PM
    RIP le vieux de Las Vegas avec sa démarche bien spécifique et unique :-(
    nosphor68 posted the 07/07/2022 at 06:16 PM
    Il était aussi dans la Série Las Vegas avec Josh Duhamel .

    R.I.P
    nosphor68 posted the 07/07/2022 at 06:19 PM
    fan2jeux en effet c’était Kazuki Takahashi suite à un accident de plongée il me semble.
    goldmen33 posted the 07/07/2022 at 06:20 PM
