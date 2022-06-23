profile
negan
52
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15
visites since opening : 808715
negan > blog
Le très beau mois d'octobre sur le Xbox Game Pass



Très beau mois d'octobre :


- Scorn - 13/10
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - 18/10
- Persona 5 - 21/10
- High On Life - 25/10
- Signalis - 27/10

    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    skuldleif, ghouledheleter, killia, idd, neelek
    posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:18 PM by negan
    comments (9)
    ghouledheleter posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:20 PM
    High on life a l'air enorme.
    negan posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:21 PM
    ghouledheleter Ma plus grosse attente dans la liste
    giru posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:21 PM
    Ça sera Scorn et A Plague Tales pour moi. Heureusement que la fin d’année arrive, pour le moment je crois que le seul jeu GP que j’ai téléchargé en 2022 c’est Ninja Turtles
    kikoo31 posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:25 PM
    pas mal
    mafacenligne posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:34 PM
    J'attend Scorn pour avoir peur
    fretide posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:34 PM
    "Not bad...for him..."
    losz posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:34 PM
    Si seulement tous les mois pouvez être comme ca.
    ghouledheleter posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:38 PM
    negan ca va changer un peu ce genre de delire
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:43 PM
    Scorn est tellement malaisant
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo