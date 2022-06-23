accueil
profile
negan
Le très beau mois d'octobre sur le Xbox Game Pass
Très beau mois d'octobre :
- Scorn - 13/10
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - 18/10
- Persona 5 - 21/10
- High On Life - 25/10
- Signalis - 27/10
posted the 06/23/2022 at 07:18 PM by
negan
comments (
9
)
ghouledheleter
posted
the 06/23/2022 at 07:20 PM
High on life a l'air enorme.
negan
posted
the 06/23/2022 at 07:21 PM
ghouledheleter
Ma plus grosse attente dans la liste
giru
posted
the 06/23/2022 at 07:21 PM
Ça sera Scorn et A Plague Tales pour moi. Heureusement que la fin d’année arrive, pour le moment je crois que le seul jeu GP que j’ai téléchargé en 2022 c’est Ninja Turtles
kikoo31
posted
the 06/23/2022 at 07:25 PM
pas mal
mafacenligne
posted
the 06/23/2022 at 07:34 PM
J'attend Scorn pour avoir peur
fretide
posted
the 06/23/2022 at 07:34 PM
"Not bad...for him..."
losz
posted
the 06/23/2022 at 07:34 PM
Si seulement tous les mois pouvez être comme ca.
ghouledheleter
posted
the 06/23/2022 at 07:38 PM
negan
ca va changer un peu ce genre de delire
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/23/2022 at 07:43 PM
Scorn est tellement malaisant
