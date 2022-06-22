profile
insolite : Xbox serie XXL
Franchement aprés le big Frigo ,pourquoi pas un abri de jardin pour ranger des outils .
hein quant t'as rien à foutre !



pour ma part je valide .
    posted the 06/22/2022 at 12:00 PM by mafacenligne
    comments (3)
    julienjulien posted the 06/22/2022 at 12:35 PM
    Toujours les mêmes vignettes putaclic. Qui veut cliquer sur ça ?
    cail2 posted the 06/22/2022 at 12:46 PM
    julienjulien
    Je me posais la même question.
    jowy14 posted the 06/22/2022 at 01:17 PM
    cail2 julienjulien c’est clair !!
    Moi je vois des vignettes comme ça, je pars en courant dans l’autre sens, je sais déjà que le mec (ou la fille) va me gonfler en surjouant chaque phrase ou en mettant des intonations qui te donnent l’impression d’être un crétin ou alors de regarder une télé achat…
