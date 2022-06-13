profile
leblogdeshacka
414
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5875
visites since opening : 7128690
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Fire Emblem Warriors : Three Hopes restock
La version collector de Fire Emblem Warriors : Three Hopes est de retour sur la Fnac.
À noter, que la version simple à 10€ en CC.



FNAC 109.99€
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka+&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dfire%2Bemblem%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/13/2022 at 08:29 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 06/13/2022 at 08:42 PM
    Donc tu vas faire l'impasse sur les cartes postales ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/13/2022 at 08:46 PM
    suzukube ?
    suzukube posted the 06/13/2022 at 08:49 PM
    leblogdeshacka oui tu n'auras pas les cartes postales de l'édition collector avec celle à 54 € !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo