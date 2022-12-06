profile
negan
52
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 13
visites since opening : 805033
negan > blog
Le FPS des créateurs de Rick et Morty


Octobre 2022 dans le Xbox Game Pass



J'adore










    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    goldmen33, gandalflevert, ouken, jozen15
    posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:35 PM by negan
    comments (14)
    solidfisher posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:39 PM
    Le client en a pas voulu mais il a dit "c'est propre"
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:44 PM
    Génial, au début j'ai cru que c'était a journey to the savage planet 2
    ducknsexe posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:44 PM
    Je me diser que j'ai vu un truc louche et bizarre pendant ce show. Ç était donc le nouveau jeu de Rick et morty. Day one.
    gandalflevert posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:46 PM
    Ça a l'air génial ! Une bouffée d'air frais
    bennj posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:48 PM
    romgamer6859 j'avoue au début j'ai eu un doute qui a été dissipé de suite quand j'ai vu le visage sur le flingue et entendu les voix ^^
    negan posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:49 PM
    Romgamer6859 publié le 12/06/2022 à 22:44
    Génial, au début j'ai cru que c'était a journey to the savage planet 2

    Pareil
    ouken posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:53 PM
    En vue a la 3 personnes ça aurais été un bon Ratchet like !! Mes je valide comme ça aussi une petite claque aussi celui-ci
    tac93 posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:58 PM
    ca a l'ai vraiment beau. C'est qui le studio qui bosse la dessus ?
    koji posted the 06/12/2022 at 09:01 PM
    c'est une exclu ? pcque j'aime bien.
    losz posted the 06/12/2022 at 09:05 PM
    Il a l'air vraiment cool celui la.
    negan posted the 06/12/2022 at 09:09 PM
    koji Exclu de lancement Xbox
    tac93 posted the 06/12/2022 at 09:09 PM
    koji C'est une exclu tempo je crois. microsoft a misé sur le bon cheval, je le sent bien celui là. la grosse surprise de cette conf
    koji posted the 06/12/2022 at 09:16 PM
    ok merci les gars
    jozen15 posted the 06/12/2022 at 10:19 PM
    j'aime deja
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo