negan
negan
Le FPS des créateurs de Rick et Morty
Octobre 2022 dans le Xbox Game Pass
J'adore
posted the 06/12/2022 at 08:35 PM by
negan
comments (
14
)
solidfisher
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 08:39 PM
Le client en a pas voulu mais il a dit "c'est propre"
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 08:44 PM
Génial, au début j'ai cru que c'était a journey to the savage planet 2
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 08:44 PM
Je me diser que j'ai vu un truc louche et bizarre pendant ce show. Ç était donc le nouveau jeu de Rick et morty. Day one.
gandalflevert
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 08:46 PM
Ça a l'air génial ! Une bouffée d'air frais
bennj
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 08:48 PM
romgamer6859
j'avoue au début j'ai eu un doute qui a été dissipé de suite quand j'ai vu le visage sur le flingue et entendu les voix ^^
negan
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 08:49 PM
Romgamer6859
publié le 12/06/2022 à 22:44
Génial, au début j'ai cru que c'était a journey to the savage planet 2
Pareil
ouken
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 08:53 PM
En vue a la 3 personnes ça aurais été un bon Ratchet like !! Mes je valide comme ça aussi une petite claque aussi celui-ci
tac93
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 08:58 PM
ca a l'ai vraiment beau. C'est qui le studio qui bosse la dessus ?
koji
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 09:01 PM
c'est une exclu ? pcque j'aime bien.
losz
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 09:05 PM
Il a l'air vraiment cool celui la.
negan
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 09:09 PM
koji
Exclu de lancement Xbox
tac93
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 09:09 PM
koji
C'est une exclu tempo je crois. microsoft a misé sur le bon cheval, je le sent bien celui là. la grosse surprise de cette conf
koji
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 09:16 PM
ok merci les gars
jozen15
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 10:19 PM
j'aime deja
