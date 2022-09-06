accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
The Last of Us : PART 1
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
tvirus
,
ootaniisensei
,
minx
,
negan
neptonic
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
81
visites since opening :
231796
neptonic
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
TLOU comparaison Remake vs OG !
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/09/2022 at 05:53 PM by
neptonic
comments (
14
)
neptonic
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 05:56 PM
ça a de la gueule !
kinectical
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 05:57 PM
Serieux ces pas un p’tit remaster de merde à la Gears ultimate edition lol
midomashakil
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 05:59 PM
kinectical
ouroboros4
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 05:59 PM
kinectical
toi tu vas te faire des ennemis
liberty
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 05:59 PM
kinectical
Gears c'est passé de 360 a la One, et c'était il y a plusieurs années. La c'est passage de PS4 remake, a PS5... Faut comparer
beppop
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 05:59 PM
Ah oui
bladagun
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 06:01 PM
On avait tellement oublié ces graphismes
c'est abusé c'est donc un vrai remake
kinectical
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 06:01 PM
ouroboros4
midomashakil
viendez mes pleureuse
cliana
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 06:01 PM
Si c'est pour avoir ce résultat, autant se payer une boite de cigarette et regarder les images qu'il y a dessus, ça coutera moins cher.
neptonic
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 06:03 PM
Ils parlent de meilleure exploitation et combat à voir ce quils ont fait
sonatano
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 06:06 PM
kinectical
et c'est encore moins une trilogie de portage d'un certain plombier sorti au prix fort ..
lightning
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 06:10 PM
oh la la
bladagun
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 06:11 PM
Or graphisme en dirait que la ville du début a complètement été refaite c'est cool
whookid
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 06:19 PM
Oui bah encore heureux qu'il y a une différence par contre le prix ça pue la vaseline.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
et c'est encore moins une trilogie de portage d'un certain plombier sorti au prix fort ..