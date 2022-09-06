profile
The Last of Us : PART 1
0
Likers
name : The Last of Us : PART 1
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
neptonic
5
Likes
Likers
neptonic
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 81
visites since opening : 231796
neptonic > blog
all
TLOU comparaison Remake vs OG !















    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/09/2022 at 05:53 PM by neptonic
    comments (14)
    neptonic posted the 06/09/2022 at 05:56 PM
    ça a de la gueule !
    kinectical posted the 06/09/2022 at 05:57 PM
    Serieux ces pas un p’tit remaster de merde à la Gears ultimate edition lol
    midomashakil posted the 06/09/2022 at 05:59 PM
    kinectical
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/09/2022 at 05:59 PM
    kinectical toi tu vas te faire des ennemis
    liberty posted the 06/09/2022 at 05:59 PM
    kinectical Gears c'est passé de 360 a la One, et c'était il y a plusieurs années. La c'est passage de PS4 remake, a PS5... Faut comparer
    beppop posted the 06/09/2022 at 05:59 PM
    Ah oui
    bladagun posted the 06/09/2022 at 06:01 PM
    On avait tellement oublié ces graphismes c'est abusé c'est donc un vrai remake
    kinectical posted the 06/09/2022 at 06:01 PM
    ouroboros4 midomashakil viendez mes pleureuse
    cliana posted the 06/09/2022 at 06:01 PM
    Si c'est pour avoir ce résultat, autant se payer une boite de cigarette et regarder les images qu'il y a dessus, ça coutera moins cher.
    neptonic posted the 06/09/2022 at 06:03 PM
    Ils parlent de meilleure exploitation et combat à voir ce quils ont fait
    sonatano posted the 06/09/2022 at 06:06 PM
    kinectical

    et c'est encore moins une trilogie de portage d'un certain plombier sorti au prix fort ..
    lightning posted the 06/09/2022 at 06:10 PM
    oh la la
    bladagun posted the 06/09/2022 at 06:11 PM
    Or graphisme en dirait que la ville du début a complètement été refaite c'est cool
    whookid posted the 06/09/2022 at 06:19 PM
    Oui bah encore heureux qu'il y a une différence par contre le prix ça pue la vaseline.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo