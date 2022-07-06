profile
Evil West: Date de Sortie et Nouveau Trailer


Le TPS Evil West de Focus sortira le 20 Septembre sur tout les supports a part la Switch.
L'occasion de devoiler un nouveau trailer


    colt posted the 06/07/2022 at 04:34 PM


    Mon plus gros coup de coeur sort cette annéé ???? yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss
    negan posted the 06/07/2022 at 04:35 PM
    J'ai la gaule
    yanissou posted the 06/07/2022 at 04:37 PM
    ça a l'air fun de ouf
    kinectical posted the 06/07/2022 at 04:43 PM
    Ca lair assez fun sérieux si la durée de vie est bonne je pense le prendre
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/07/2022 at 04:44 PM
    merci de l'info
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/07/2022 at 04:47 PM
    Exclusivement pas sur Switch.
