Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
mugimando > blog
all
Dragon Ball Z Tenkaichi 3 VF : Stream !
Tenkaichi 3 en VF quel plaisir !

    posted the 06/06/2022 at 04:32 PM by mugimando
    comments (4)
    yanissou posted the 06/06/2022 at 04:51 PM
    bordel
    jp67110 posted the 06/06/2022 at 04:54 PM
    le meilleur épisode 3D pour moi. Je l'avais poncé sur Wii. Très bon souvenir
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/06/2022 at 06:03 PM
    Et dire qu'on a toujours pas fait mieux.
    mugimando posted the 06/06/2022 at 06:46 PM
    yanissou jp67110 darkxehanort94 c'est juste une tuerie je reverai dans 4 avec le meme gameplay
