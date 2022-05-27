profile
La pénurie ? Connais pas...

Bien sobre et classe cette Series X.
Et un gros +1 pour le packaging concocté par MS contrairement à celui de la PS5 qui est bien dégueulasse.

Allez, Flight Simulator, Elden Ring & Halo MCC m'attendent.



C'est moi où ils ont jarté Halo Infinite et mis FH5 à la place ? J'imagine même pas la gueule de 343 Industries.


"Toi meilleur........OO"


Je vous souhaite une agréable fin de semaine les joueurs. :tchin :#MadeInFrance #Keskiya
    posted the 05/27/2022 at 04:09 PM by gat
    comments (4)
    rendan posted the 05/27/2022 at 04:16 PM
    Gat Ben écoute connais pas non plus les miennes aussi (PS5 et Series X) je les ai trouvées toutes les 2 en magasin par hasard grâce à ma femme
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/27/2022 at 04:40 PM
    Je confirme, j'ai bien Halo Infinite sur mon pack
    yukilin posted the 05/27/2022 at 04:42 PM
    Amuse toi bien
    Les next gen ne m'intéressent pas pour le moment. Pas assez de jeux pour moi.
    bigb0ss posted the 05/27/2022 at 05:08 PM
    Oui les 1er pack était bien avec Halo
