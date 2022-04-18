profile
Nouvel artwork FFXVI + comparatif emblème!






https://twitter.com/aitaikimochi/status/1515935941621288960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1515935941621288960%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=

Le plus intéressant c'est cette emblème, y a une ressemblance mais pas totalement avec celles du trailer sur les visages des personnages, notamment Clive:











https://twitter.com/aitaikimochi/status/1515955767756550147?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1515955767756550147%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
    posted the 04/18/2022 at 09:06 AM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    fan2jeux posted the 04/18/2022 at 09:27 AM
    Des news!!!!!

    Wouhou
    jenicris posted the 04/18/2022 at 09:28 AM
    fan2jeux
    frionel posted the 04/18/2022 at 09:44 AM
    L'illustration est tout de même pas claire.
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/18/2022 at 09:56 AM
    fan2jeux , après c'est clair vivement qu'ils en parlent un peu plus mais je pense que Forspoken devra sortir avant
    umibozu posted the 04/18/2022 at 10:34 AM
    je rajoute la petite video qui va avec

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9afVst-Rj8A
    sdkios posted the 04/18/2022 at 11:03 AM
    Tres sympa l'artwork
    sephiroth07 posted the 04/18/2022 at 11:56 AM
    FF, j'attends le dernier moment, je préfère ne pas me hyper, rester distant.

    Les XIII XIII-2 et XV je n'en ai pas le moindre souvenir c'est violent...
