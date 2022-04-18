accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
74
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
traveller
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
supasaiyajin
,
mugimando
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
davonizuka
,
biboys
,
oxo
,
kenpokan
,
tom870
,
gantzeur
,
colibrie
,
enzo87
,
korou
,
kurosama
,
kr16
,
mickurt
,
sorakairi86
,
aym
,
giusnake
,
lyuchiwa10
,
odv78
,
bladagun
,
fredilink
,
populus
,
yanissou
,
kevinmccallisterrr
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1455
visites since opening :
2921418
jenicris
> blog
Nouvel artwork FFXVI + comparatif emblème!
https://twitter.com/aitaikimochi/status/1515935941621288960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1515935941621288960%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
Le plus intéressant c'est cette emblème, y a une ressemblance mais pas totalement avec celles du trailer sur les visages des personnages, notamment Clive:
https://twitter.com/aitaikimochi/status/1515955767756550147?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1515955767756550147%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/18/2022 at 09:06 AM by
jenicris
comments (
7
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 09:27 AM
Des news!!!!!
Wouhou
jenicris
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 09:28 AM
fan2jeux
frionel
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 09:44 AM
L'illustration est tout de même pas claire.
cladstrife59
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 09:56 AM
fan2jeux
, après c'est clair vivement qu'ils en parlent un peu plus mais je pense que Forspoken devra sortir avant
umibozu
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 10:34 AM
je rajoute la petite video qui va avec
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9afVst-Rj8A
sdkios
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 11:03 AM
Tres sympa l'artwork
sephiroth07
posted
the 04/18/2022 at 11:56 AM
FF, j'attends le dernier moment, je préfère ne pas me hyper, rester distant.
Les XIII XIII-2 et XV je n'en ai pas le moindre souvenir c'est violent...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Wouhou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9afVst-Rj8A
Les XIII XIII-2 et XV je n'en ai pas le moindre souvenir c'est violent...