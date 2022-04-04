accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nekonoctis
,
tvirus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
jozen15
,
opthomas
,
radouane9999
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
blackninja
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
killia
,
mugimando
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
28
visites since opening :
889079
ioop
> blog
Enfin reçu ...
6mois plus tard, pas mal ...
Le quick unboxing en story :
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGcRtZtzb43VnFCehv513xZ9HCoW0pSwm
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/04/2022 at 05:56 PM by
ioop
comments (
2
)
suzukube
posted
the 04/04/2022 at 06:31 PM
MET LA XBOX SERIES S DEDANS ET BRANCHE LA A LA TV !
suzukube
posted
the 04/04/2022 at 06:32 PM
OH PUTAIN ENCORE MIEUX MET LA PS5 DEDANS ET BRANCHE LA A LA TV ET FAIT CROIRE QUE TU JOUES A GHOSTWIRE TOKYO SUR XBOX SERIES X !!!
*** putain t'as pas peur qu'elle surchauffe ta PS5
***
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
*** putain t'as pas peur qu'elle surchauffe ta PS5 ***