You're not the first to try me
You won't be the last
There's been a thousand before you
Who found out fast
I may not look like much but
Push me you'll see
The fire raging inside me
Will put you on your knees
'Cause they can't break me
And they can't shake me
In the dark you'll see
That the flame is me
Nothing can stop me nothing slows me down
I don't surrender I lay it all on the line
I'm a million charged supernovas firing up from the ground
Stand back baby and watch me shine
Been counted out before
I been left for dead
I keep coming back for more
Just like I said
I'll stand down an army trust me
They'll fall one by one
I back down from nothing honey
I rise like the sun
'Cause they can't break me
And they can't shake me
In the dark you'll see
That the flame is me
Nothing can stop me nothing slows me down
I don't surrender I lay it all on the line
I'm a million charged supernovas firing up from the ground
Stand back baby and watch me shine !!!
Nothing can stop me nothing slows me down
I don't surrender I lay it all on the line
I'm a million charged supernovas firing up from the ground
Stand back baby and watch me shine !!!