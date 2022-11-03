profile
[En direct] On recommence Elden Ring!
Live du poto Iglou (From Software France / Gameforever.fr) qui recommence Elden Ring !

La chaine Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/iglou38
    posted the 03/11/2022 at 06:01 PM by obi69
