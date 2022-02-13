profile
sussudio
Ce jeu culte bordel!!!!
"C'est comme faire de la bicyclette, il faut un bon équilibre...et un short moulant"

    arrrghl, apollokami
    posted the 02/13/2022 at 10:10 PM by sussudio
    comments (7)
    arrrghl posted the 02/13/2022 at 10:21 PM
    suzukube posted the 02/13/2022 at 10:31 PM
    Je kiffe
    apollokami posted the 02/13/2022 at 10:41 PM
    Oh merde
    altendorf posted the 02/13/2022 at 10:59 PM
    gonzales posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:02 PM
    Nintendo pionnier de l'Asmr
    Mais j'ai deja déchargé mon bâton de style
    legato posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:08 PM
    Le bâton de style
    randyofmana posted the 02/13/2022 at 11:42 PM
    Ouais, ces scénettes d'explications, c'était incroyable J'ai de très bons souvenirs du jeu, et de ça en particulier !
