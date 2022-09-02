profile
lightside > blog
Mario Football de retour sur Switch !
LA bonne surprise de ce direct pour moi !



Etes vous hypé ?
    Who likes this ?
    arrrghl, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:34 PM by lightside
    comments (2)
    linkudo posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:42 PM
    j’avais adoré le premier. mais le online était bugué
    nakata posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:45 PM
    Lui, splatoon 3 et xenoblade 3
