name :
Legendes Pokemon : Arceus
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Game Freak
genre :
RPG
Légendes Pokémon Arceus: 6,5 millions de vente!
Source
:
ICI
Ratchet.
-
Pokémon.
posted the 02/04/2022 at 01:32 PM
ratchet
comments (
4
)
arquion
posted
the 02/04/2022 at 01:33 PM
doublon
churos45
posted
the 02/04/2022 at 01:36 PM
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article461325.html
Cette grotte... pff, tu parle d'un fan
suzukube
posted
the 02/04/2022 at 01:48 PM
Mérité ! (même s'ils auraient pu mettre moins de Keunotor)
arquion
Il faut que tout le monde le SACHE
liberty
posted
the 02/04/2022 at 01:51 PM
Ratchet
TROP TARD !
Spartanjohn
à déjà fait l'article
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article461325.html
