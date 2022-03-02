profile
Batocera sur un écran CRT
Documentation pour Batocera

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ysHxGXLKe_eK5kgf5k8uzj4gRp92_qOCEs1N5YmIwZM/edit

Adaptateur VGA vers SCART

http://arcadeforge.net/UMSA/UMSA-Ultimate-SCART-Adapter::57.html?language=en

    posted the 02/03/2022 at 11:18 AM by sussudio
    comments (2)
    piratees posted the 02/03/2022 at 11:29 AM
    il existe un adaptateur HDMI vers péritel ?
    sussudio posted the 02/03/2022 at 11:45 AM
    piratees yes
