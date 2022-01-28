profile
"Montre-moi ton cul !"

La réplique de Chris Tucker, jamais de la vie ça ressortirait aujourd'hui.
Et on veut un 4 bowdel.

Au fait, bonsoir Gamekyo. Vous allez bien ?

    comments (18)
    colt posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:26 PM
    Rien que le mot PD aujourd'hui si le film etait sorti aujourd'hui on aurait cassé les couilles de la prod , de chris tucker etc...pour avoir dit ça alors que c'est hyper marrant
    liquidsnake66 posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:27 PM
    Ptdr mais grave, me suis fait la même réflexion en rematant ace ventura avec le coup où il découvre qu'il a embrassé un mec
    leonr4 posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:27 PM
    C'était la bonne époque
    51love posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:29 PM


    Clair ça passerait plus et pourtant c'est parfois même assez récent..
    kabuki posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:33 PM
    Les dialogues d'époque sont trop bon
    fretide posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:36 PM
    C'était surtout de la merde cette franchise sérieux...
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:37 PM
    Et ouais, 'ont pris le pouvoir! Aujourd'hui le futur, le progrès c'est ça:
    (âme sensible des yeux, des oreilles et même du Q, s'abstenir)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTHLKHL_whs
    gat posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:38 PM
    fretide Tu dis ça parce que t'es roux.
    fretide posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:39 PM
    gat
    gat posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:42 PM
    marcelpatulacci A fortiori, je plussoie tes dires.
    fan2jeux posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:45 PM
    La version vf de running man ne peut plus passer sur nos chere reseau sociaux aussi.
    fan2jeux posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:47 PM
    Jean Valjean....t 'es qu'un ....
    gonzales posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:47 PM
    J'ai toujours la vf original
    https://youtu.be/Lok-GD9rKxs?t=73
    gat posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:48 PM
    gonzales Culte.
    liberty posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:50 PM
    fan2jeux PUTAIN J'ALLAIS ECRIRE LA MEME CHOSE ! Je l'ai revu y a quelques jours. Je me suis dis : ''il ne passera plus a la TV même si c'est un Schwarzenegger''.
    leonr4 posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:54 PM
    marcelpatulacci https://c.tenor.com/-ppcCy9iqZcAAAAd/ace-ventura-stuck.gif
    gat posted the 01/28/2022 at 07:05 PM
    leonr4 Merci. Ca peut me servir pour un éventuel article.
    powerplex posted the 01/28/2022 at 07:07 PM
    Ce concentré de boomer-attitude dans les commentaires

    Marcelpatulacci moi ça m'a donné envie de visiter cette prison
