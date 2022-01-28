accueil
20 / 12 / 2019
gat
articles : 2390
2390
visites since opening :
3392717
gat
> blog
"Montre-moi ton cul !"
La réplique de Chris Tucker, jamais de la vie ça ressortirait aujourd'hui.
Et on veut un 4 bowdel.
Au fait, bonsoir Gamekyo. Vous allez bien ?
posted the 01/28/2022 at 06:24 PM by gat
gat
comments (
18
)
colt
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:26 PM
Rien que le mot PD aujourd'hui si le film etait sorti aujourd'hui on aurait cassé les couilles de la prod , de chris tucker etc...pour avoir dit ça alors que c'est hyper marrant
liquidsnake66
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:27 PM
Ptdr mais grave, me suis fait la même réflexion en rematant ace ventura avec le coup où il découvre qu'il a embrassé un mec
leonr4
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:27 PM
C'était la bonne époque
51love
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:29 PM
Clair ça passerait plus et pourtant c'est parfois même assez récent..
kabuki
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:33 PM
Les dialogues d'époque sont trop bon
fretide
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:36 PM
C'était surtout de la merde cette franchise sérieux...
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:37 PM
Et ouais, 'ont pris le pouvoir! Aujourd'hui le futur, le progrès c'est ça:
(âme sensible des yeux, des oreilles et même du Q, s'abstenir)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTHLKHL_whs
gat
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:38 PM
fretide
Tu dis ça parce que t'es roux.
fretide
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:39 PM
gat
gat
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:42 PM
marcelpatulacci
A fortiori, je plussoie tes dires.
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:45 PM
La version vf de running man ne peut plus passer sur nos chere reseau sociaux aussi.
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:47 PM
Jean Valjean....t 'es qu'un ....
gonzales
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:47 PM
J'ai toujours la vf original
https://youtu.be/Lok-GD9rKxs?t=73
gat
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:48 PM
gonzales
Culte.
liberty
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:50 PM
fan2jeux
PUTAIN J'ALLAIS ECRIRE LA MEME CHOSE ! Je l'ai revu y a quelques jours. Je me suis dis : ''il ne passera plus a la TV même si c'est un Schwarzenegger''.
leonr4
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 06:54 PM
marcelpatulacci
https://c.tenor.com/-ppcCy9iqZcAAAAd/ace-ventura-stuck.gif
gat
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 07:05 PM
leonr4
Merci. Ca peut me servir pour un éventuel article.
powerplex
posted
the 01/28/2022 at 07:07 PM
Ce concentré de boomer-attitude dans les commentaires
Marcelpatulacci
moi ça m'a donné envie de visiter cette prison
