1. More snowy area, player character in the air firing down on a street with vehicles below (tanks? cars?)



2. A smoke-filled aerial shot with an enemy in the distance.



3. A darker green/grey toned area gunfire and light/fire coming from the combat everywhere.



4. Snowy area again, ground-based combat against a similar sized enemy (pvp?)



5-8: These four looked like boss fight shots:

5. A bigger humanoid mech, white/grey. Player character has red lights on their mech, on ankles, shoulders and lower back.



6. A huge, tall armoured tank boss.



7. Difficult to make out, player on right, enemy another humanoid mech on left a yellow/gold slash(?) effect I think the player is attacking the enemy with a melee attack.



8. Gunfire battle with a circular yellow effect in front of player character - blocking the gunfire with shields or some attack? Shape and colour reminds me of the Heal miracle in Dark Souls, golden circle.

The boss fight seemed very Souls in terms of speed and style. It looked like an industrial-looking brown room, the player started afar, locked on firing guns, then closed in and attacked melee and the speed/movement all seemed very familiar Souls style. iirc the boss had a domed head and was bigger than the player but not huge. If I had to guess, I'd say this was like an Asylum or Taurus Demon style early boss, obviously total speculation there, but it didn't seem grandious or particularly impressive as an encounter. Boss had a life bar on screen (at the top of the screen iirc) - very simple but it was more red LED-styled, futuristic as you might expect, angular edges on the lifebars rather than straight rectangle.



The second video didn't seem to include any combat, just moving towards this big wall or gate in the snowy area, following either other players or enemies ahead of the player, relatively small in the distance but they had circular 'target' effects on them, perhaps not a target but just identifying them other mechs. The snow reminded me of the Capcom mech game from a while back, just because of the snow.

Des éléments d'un sondage ont fuité sur internet, notamment sur le forum Resetera et plusieurs des personnes sollicitées ont donné des détails concernant le prochain opus tant attendu des fans de Armored Core, dont le dernier remonte à 2013 avec AC V Verdict Day :Les détails nous viennent de l'utilisateur Red Liquorice sur Resetera, qui a partagé ses screens avec la modération sans pouvoir les rendre public pour des raisons évidentes. Il nous les décrit ci-dessous :Il a également vu deux courtes vidéos de gameplay :