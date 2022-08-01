Charts
SOFTWARE TOP10
NS Pokemon BDSP - 2.393.972
NS Mario Party Superstars - 725.701
NS Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 250.631
NS Minecraft - 225.961
NS Animal Crossing New Horizons - 224.508
NS Super Smash Bros Ultimate - 223.746
NS BB Academy Brain vs. Brain - 191.786
NS Shin Megami Tensei V - 184.388*
NS Ring Fit Adventure - 165.105
NS Momotaro Dentetsu SHRT - 154.974
HARDWARE (oct + nov + dec = total)
NSwitch : 435.720 + 468.135 + 966.084 = 1.869.939
Playstation 5 : 72.890 + 28.324 + 75.116 = 176.330
Xbox Series X/S : 14.385 + 5.819 + 6.411 = 26.615
