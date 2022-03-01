profile
Ce comique belge c'est un tueur
C'est pas en France qu'on verra ce genre de sketch, surtout les deux premiers







    guyllan
    posted the 01/03/2022 at 08:46 PM by sussudio
    comments (10)
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/03/2022 at 08:47 PM
    J'ai déjà vu plusieurs de ses sketches.
    bladagun posted the 01/03/2022 at 08:51 PM
    Tu as oublié depardieu il était genial
    mazeroza posted the 01/03/2022 at 08:54 PM
    Kody est genial !
    legato posted the 01/03/2022 at 08:58 PM
    un bon oui
    lui par contre je ne sais pas si il ne devrait pas faire une carrière

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCW4EJUS5is
    thejoke posted the 01/03/2022 at 09:02 PM
    sympa mais j'ai quand même l'impression de voir florence foresti chez ruquier il y a 10 ans
    zekk posted the 01/03/2022 at 09:07 PM
    Je l'ai connu à ses tout début (salle où il y avait 10 personnes ) un mec très sympa en plus
    newtechnix posted the 01/03/2022 at 09:14 PM
    Oui je connaissais ;-) le seul truc qui me gêne c'ets les présentateurs à coté qui rajoutent façon trop bon public.
    newtechnix posted the 01/03/2022 at 09:18 PM
    C'est un peu un style Antoine Decaunes, l'émission aussi fait penser au Grand journal de Philippe Gildas
    guyllan posted the 01/03/2022 at 09:20 PM
    Celui avec Macron et Brigitte est juste énorme :
    https://youtu.be/BefKir8Nd_U
    Puis plus léger il y a aussi celui avec Indiana Jones et Dora l'exploratrice que je recommande :
    https://youtu.be/7-o_Hek5dFw
    jozen15 posted the 01/03/2022 at 09:30 PM
    toute la gestuel du vrai gobelin
