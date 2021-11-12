profile
Vos Prochains Jeux PS5/XSS ? + Sondage
"Quel jeu attendez vous le plus parmis cette liste ?" (résultats dans 48h) :

Voici le sondage : https://strawpoll.com/fdoa5jxrp



Mes Prochains Jeux (sûre à 100 %) :

Halo Infinite (8/12/21) (XSS) GP
The Gunk (16/12/21) (XSS) GP
Horizon : Forbidden West (18/02/22) (PS5) à préco prochainement
Stalker 2 (28/04/22) (XSS) GP
Scorn (Octobre 2022) (XSS) GP
Hellblade 2 (2022) (XSS) GP
Sniper Elite 5 (2022) (XSS) GP
The Wolf Among Us 2 (2022) (PS5)
A Plague Tale: Requiem (2022) (PS5)
God of War : Ragnarok (Fin 2022) (PS5)




A Suivre :

Sifu (8/02/22) (PS5 démat)
Evil Dead (Février 2022) (PS5 ou XSS)
Suicide Squad (2022) (PS5)
Arc raiders (2022) (PS5)

: jeux qui m'intéressent le plus, donc susceptibles d'être achetés



Mini Frigo Xbox (préco) : 15 décembre 2021
    armtrigger posted the 12/11/2021 at 03:24 PM
    sur a 100%

    diying light 2(pc)
    salt and sacrifice(pc )
    batman GK(pc)
    suicide squads(pc)
    god of war ragnarok(ps5)
    Horizon FW(ps5)
    elden ring(pc)
    boodlines masquerade
    replaced(pc)
    starfield(pc)
    eiyuden rising(gp sur pc)
    evil west
    stalker 2(pc)
    wolf among us 2
    ff origin(pc)
    lost ark (pc)
    little devils inside(ps5)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/11/2021 at 03:35 PM
    De tous, Sifu va ramener un gameplay nouveau et originale qui sera surement exploité par les futurs AAA comme Batman.
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/11/2021 at 03:38 PM
    A plague tale sera aussi dans le GP day one au cas où tu l'aurais zappé?
    bigb0ss posted the 12/11/2021 at 03:49 PM
    PS5 : GOW et Horizon
    XSX : GP
