Halo Infinite (8/12/21) (XSS) GP
The Gunk (16/12/21) (XSS) GP
Horizon : Forbidden West (18/02/22) (PS5) à préco prochainement
Stalker 2 (28/04/22) (XSS) GP
Scorn (Octobre 2022) (XSS) GP
Hellblade 2 (2022) (XSS) GP
Sniper Elite 5 (2022) (XSS) GP
The Wolf Among Us 2 (2022) (PS5)
A Plague Tale: Requiem (2022) (PS5)
God of War : Ragnarok (Fin 2022) (PS5)
A Suivre :
Sifu (8/02/22) (PS5 démat)
Evil Dead (Février 2022) (PS5 ou XSS)
Suicide Squad (2022) (PS5)
Arc raiders (2022) (PS5)
: jeux qui m'intéressent le plus, donc susceptibles d'être achetés
diying light 2(pc)
salt and sacrifice(pc )
batman GK(pc)
suicide squads(pc)
god of war ragnarok(ps5)
Horizon FW(ps5)
elden ring(pc)
boodlines masquerade
replaced(pc)
starfield(pc)
eiyuden rising(gp sur pc)
evil west
stalker 2(pc)
wolf among us 2
ff origin(pc)
lost ark (pc)
little devils inside(ps5)
XSX : GP