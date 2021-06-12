profile
Pré téléchargement Halo Infinite ?


Salut a tous, question rapide ... Quelqu'un a réussi à pré télécharger la campagne Halo en attendant mercredi ou toujours pas?
Perso impossible...
    posted the 12/06/2021 at 05:28 AM by calishnikov
