Y'a le retour des cartes 50€=60€ à la Fnac


Ca m'a permis de me prendre un petit jeu perso
    posted the 11/29/2021 at 11:27 AM by amassous
    comments (7)
    wazaaabi posted the 11/29/2021 at 11:36 AM
    En fait c’est presque tout les mois qu’il y a cette offre .
    axlenz posted the 11/29/2021 at 11:36 AM
    ça deviens très fréquents
    amassous posted the 11/29/2021 at 11:53 AM
    wazaaabi axlenz de ouf tant mieux pour nous
    ducknsexe posted the 11/29/2021 at 11:56 AM
    Tu a pris quoi comme jeu ?
    amassous posted the 11/29/2021 at 11:59 AM
    ducknsexe je montrerais plus tard
    shining posted the 11/29/2021 at 12:08 PM
    Combien par compte on peux acheter de ces cartes ?
    johnpit posted the 11/29/2021 at 12:15 PM
    shining 3 cartes de chaque par compte à l'achat. Par contre tu peux en utiliser autant que tu veux limité à 3000€ sauf en retrait 1h c'est 300€. Je ne sais pas s'il y a une limite pour un achat sur place
