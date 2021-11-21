PS5 13.40 - - XSX 8.30 - - NS 92.87
Charts Espagne : semaine 46 (du 15 au 21 Nov 2021)
Charts


Software
01 NS Pokémon Diamant Étincelant -> 73.500
02 NS Pokémon Perle Scintillante -> 40.500
03 PS4 FIFA 22
04 NS FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
05 PS4 Grand Theft Auto V
06 NS Double pack Pokémon DE&PS -> 4.000
07 NS Animal Crossing: New Horizon
08 PS5 Kena: Bridge of Spirits -> 4.000
09 NS Just Dance 2022 -> 3.895
10 PS5 Battlefield 2042

Pokémon DE&PS : 122.000 additionné
(à titre de comparaison, Pokémon Epée & Bouclier avait fait 123.000)

Hardware
Switch: 11.000 (5.000 OLED + 4.000 Standard + 2.000 Lite)
PS5: 3.000 (ratio Ph14:1Dg)
XBS: 2.000 (ratio Ph1:3Dg)
PS4: -500
XBO: -10

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: 4.000
Oculus Quest: 1.000+
    posted the 11/26/2021 at 11:38 PM by darkshao
    comments (2)
    darkshao posted the 11/26/2021 at 11:45 PM
    Côté UK
    Pokemon DE&PS fait le 5e meilleur début de la licence.

    1 Pokémon Sun / Moon (3DS, 2016)
    2 Pokémon Sword / Shield (NS, 2019)
    3 Pokémon AS/OR (3DS, 2014)
    4 Pokémon Black / White (NDS, 2011)
    5 Pokémon DE&PS (NS, 2021)
    6 Pokémon X / Y (3DS, 2013)
    7 Pokémon Let's Go Eevee / Pikachu (NS, 2018 )
    suzukube posted the 11/27/2021 at 12:11 AM
    La OLED et ses excellentes ventes Nintendo, what else
