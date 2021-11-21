Charts

01 NS Pokémon Diamant Étincelant -> 73.50002 NS Pokémon Perle Scintillante -> 40.50003 PS4 FIFA 2204 NS FIFA 22 Legacy Edition05 PS4 Grand Theft Auto V06 NS Double pack Pokémon DE&PS -> 4.00007 NS Animal Crossing: New Horizon08 PS5 Kena: Bridge of Spirits -> 4.00009 NS Just Dance 2022 -> 3.89510 PS5 Battlefield 2042Pokémon DE&PS : 122.000 additionné(à titre de comparaison, Pokémon Epée & Bouclier avait fait 123.000)Switch: 11.000 (5.000 OLED + 4.000 Standard + 2.000 Lite)PS5: 3.000 (ratio Ph14:1Dg)XBS: 2.000 (ratio Ph1:3Dg)PS4: -500XBO: -10Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: 4.000Oculus Quest: 1.000+