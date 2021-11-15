Charts

1-10[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) - 2.326.057[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) – 1.173.761[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 915.917[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 805.830[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 666.191[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) – 557.873[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 547.151[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 476.336[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield + EP (Pokemon Co.) - 350.254[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 303.85211-20[NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) – 281.140[NSW] New Pokemon Snap (Pokemon Co.) - 282.058[NSW] Splatoon 2 + EP - 281.557[NSW] Super Mario Party - 277.912[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - 267.332[NSW] Miitopia - 248.003[NSW] Mario Party Superstars - 244.655[NSW] Game Builder Garage - 243.566[NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 (Capcom) - 227.554[PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) - 213.47421-30[NSW] Baseball Spirits 2021 (Konami) - 195.906[PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom) - 191.983[NSW] Crayon Shin-Chan (Neos) - 183.733[NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush - 182.579[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + EP - 172.603[NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! - 160.778[PS4] NieR Replicant (Square Enix) - 158.265[PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega) - 151.039[NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix) – 136.091[NSW] Metroid Dread - 128.25731-40[NSW] Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous) - 127.968[NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel (Konami) - 127.221[PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Aniplex) - 125.326[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) - 115.610[NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 (Imagineer) - 115.375[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 114.445[NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars - 104.782[NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 103.273[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 97.715[NSW] Tsukihime (Aniplex) - 89.91641-50[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) - 85.310[NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco) - 82.928[PS4] Tsukihime (Aniplex) - 80.042[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 74.949[NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) - 72.796[PS5] Resident Evil Village (Capcom) - 72.761[PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo) - 72.727[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco) - 70.964[NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) - 69.449[PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco) - 68.728TOTAL: 14.222.268TOTAL NSW: 13.087.923 (92%) => 41 jeuxTOTAL PS4/PS5: 1.134.345 (8%) => 8 + 1 = 9 jeuxNintendo - 6.414.025 (45%)Capcom - 2.814.712 (19.8%)Konami - 1.496.888 (10.5%)Pokemon Co - 632.312 (4.4%)Bandai Namco - 578.339 (4%)Microsoft - 557.873 (3.9%)Square Enix - 409.966 (2.9%)Marvelous - 409.108 (2.9%)Aniplex - 295.284 (2.1%)Neos - 183.733 (1.3%)