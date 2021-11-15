Famitsu Top 50 2021(Unofficial Ranking)
1-10
[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) - 2.326.057
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) – 1.173.761
[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 915.917
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 805.830
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 666.191
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) – 557.873
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 547.151
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 476.336
[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield + EP (Pokemon Co.) - 350.254
[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 303.852
11-20
[NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) – 281.140
[NSW] New Pokemon Snap (Pokemon Co.) - 282.058
[NSW] Splatoon 2 + EP - 281.557
[NSW] Super Mario Party - 277.912
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - 267.332
[NSW] Miitopia - 248.003
[NSW] Mario Party Superstars - 244.655
[NSW] Game Builder Garage - 243.566
[NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 (Capcom) - 227.554
[PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) - 213.474
21-30
[NSW] Baseball Spirits 2021 (Konami) - 195.906
[PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom) - 191.983
[NSW] Crayon Shin-Chan (Neos) - 183.733
[NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush - 182.579
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + EP - 172.603
[NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! - 160.778
[PS4] NieR Replicant (Square Enix) - 158.265
[PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega) - 151.039
[NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix) – 136.091
[NSW] Metroid Dread - 128.257
31-40
[NSW] Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous) - 127.968
[NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel (Konami) - 127.221
[PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Aniplex) - 125.326
[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) - 115.610
[NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 (Imagineer) - 115.375
[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 114.445
[NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars - 104.782
[NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 103.273
[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 97.715
[NSW] Tsukihime (Aniplex) - 89.916
41-50
[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) - 85.310
[NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco) - 82.928
[PS4] Tsukihime (Aniplex) - 80.042
[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 74.949
[NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) - 72.796
[PS5] Resident Evil Village (Capcom) - 72.761
[PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo) - 72.727
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco) - 70.964
[NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) - 69.449
[PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco) - 68.728
TOTAL: 14.222.268
TOTAL NSW: 13.087.923 (92%) => 41 jeux
TOTAL PS4/PS5: 1.134.345 (8%) => 8 + 1 = 9 jeux
Top 10 Editeurs :
Nintendo - 6.414.025 (45%)
Capcom - 2.814.712 (19.8%)
Konami - 1.496.888 (10.5%)
Pokemon Co - 632.312 (4.4%)
Bandai Namco - 578.339 (4%)
Microsoft - 557.873 (3.9%)
Square Enix - 409.966 (2.9%)
Marvelous - 409.108 (2.9%)
Aniplex - 295.284 (2.1%)
Neos - 183.733 (1.3%)