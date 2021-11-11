accueil
Cartes jackpots Fnac de retour
En ce 11 novembre, la Fnac nous propose des cartes jackpots et c'est le moment de choper un petit truc.
FNAC
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/11/2021 at 06:51 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
9
)
axlenz
posted
the 11/11/2021 at 07:03 PM
Genre on ne peut prendre ça qu’aujourd’hui ?
suzukube
posted
the 11/11/2021 at 07:15 PM
axlenz
oui
suzukube
posted
the 11/11/2021 at 07:17 PM
merci j'ai acheté shinmegami machin j'espère que je vais aimer
bladagun
posted
the 11/11/2021 at 07:18 PM
On peut en prendre combien pour une grosse commande ?
bladagun
posted
the 11/11/2021 at 07:20 PM
Si je veut prendre un truc à 700 euros ?
suzukube
posted
the 11/11/2021 at 07:26 PM
bladagun
150 + 150 + 60 + 60
e3ologue
posted
the 11/11/2021 at 07:30 PM
J'en ai pris cet aprem, et toujours aucun code ou credits en vu, suis je le seul ?
bladagun
c'est 3 cartes au total par compte et IP. Genre pour tes 700€, tu peux en prendre 3 de 130 et repartir avec 450€ d'achat au lieu de 390.
bladagun
posted
the 11/11/2021 at 07:37 PM
e3ologue
suzukube
okay merci, c'était mieux les 10e tout les 100euros pour moi du coup
losz
posted
the 11/11/2021 at 07:41 PM
Après si tu veux 700 euros tu peut créer un autre compte fnac, et utiliser les cartes, c'est quand même cumulable.
