Cartes jackpots Fnac de retour
En ce 11 novembre, la Fnac nous propose des cartes jackpots et c'est le moment de choper un petit truc.



FNAC
    posted the 11/11/2021 at 06:51 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    axlenz posted the 11/11/2021 at 07:03 PM
    Genre on ne peut prendre ça qu’aujourd’hui ?
    suzukube posted the 11/11/2021 at 07:15 PM
    axlenz oui
    suzukube posted the 11/11/2021 at 07:17 PM
    merci j'ai acheté shinmegami machin j'espère que je vais aimer
    bladagun posted the 11/11/2021 at 07:18 PM
    On peut en prendre combien pour une grosse commande ?
    bladagun posted the 11/11/2021 at 07:20 PM
    Si je veut prendre un truc à 700 euros ?
    suzukube posted the 11/11/2021 at 07:26 PM
    bladagun 150 + 150 + 60 + 60
    e3ologue posted the 11/11/2021 at 07:30 PM
    J'en ai pris cet aprem, et toujours aucun code ou credits en vu, suis je le seul ?

    bladagun c'est 3 cartes au total par compte et IP. Genre pour tes 700€, tu peux en prendre 3 de 130 et repartir avec 450€ d'achat au lieu de 390.
    bladagun posted the 11/11/2021 at 07:37 PM
    e3ologue suzukube okay merci, c'était mieux les 10e tout les 100euros pour moi du coup
    losz posted the 11/11/2021 at 07:41 PM
    Après si tu veux 700 euros tu peut créer un autre compte fnac, et utiliser les cartes, c'est quand même cumulable.
