name :
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Eidos Montréal
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
ioop
> blog
[Live 16H] Marvel's : Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
On continue l'aventure ...
Replay :
Au cas ou vous ne verrez pas le stream, voici les liens :
Live Youtube :
Cliquez ici
Rediffusions Youtube :
https://bit.ly/31oeEuq
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/07/2021 at 01:22 PM by
ioop
comments (
2
)
ioop
posted
the 11/07/2021 at 02:30 PM
Petit empêchement, je lance à 16h
ioop
posted
the 11/07/2021 at 05:06 PM
replay dispo
