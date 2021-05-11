profile
Call of Duty : Vanguard
name : Call of Duty : Vanguard
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Sledgehammer Games
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
ioop
ioop > blog
[Live Découverte 21H30] Call of Duty : Vanguard PS5 (Solo)
On découvre le solo.
Payé 58,95€ + 10€ offerts.





Au cas ou vous ne verrez pas le stream, voici les liens :
Live Twitch : Cliquez ici
Rediffusions Twitch : https://bit.ly/3uldY1r
    posted the 11/05/2021 at 03:37 PM by ioop
