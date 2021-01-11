dispo le 10/12
prix : 20,08€ livré (en espérant que ça ne soit pas abimé avec le transport)
Tirage limité à 1000 exemplaires.
Contenu :
- pochette avec finition façon cuir
- 2 vinyles translucides marbrés de noir
- protection en PVC
- insert
- affiche
C'est mon second vinyle, pas encore la platine, surement pour noël ^^
posted the 11/01/2021 at 12:37 PM by ioop