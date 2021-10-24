profile
The Dark Pictures : House of Ashes
name : The Dark Pictures : House of Ashes
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Supermassive Games
genre : Narration
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
[Live] The Dark Pictures Anthology : House of Ashes
Petit live d'une heure ...



Au cas ou vous ne verrez pas le stream, voici les liens :
Live Twitch : Cliquez ici
Rediffusions Twitch : https://bit.ly/3uldY1r
    posted the 10/24/2021 at 08:59 PM by ioop
    ioop posted the 10/24/2021 at 10:22 PM
    3h de jeu aucun mort pour le moment, j'ai toujours fait les bon choix ... Je dois être à 55% du jeu vu que l'histoire se termine en 5h30 environ. La suite demain soir vers 21h30, on y jouera 1h30 max, je prends mon temps
