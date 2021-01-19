profile
The Dark Pictures : House of Ashes
name : The Dark Pictures : House of Ashes
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Supermassive Games
genre : Narration
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
[Live 21H] Découverte The Dark Pictures Anthology : House of Ashes
On découvre le jeu vers 21h - 21h30 !!!



Au cas ou vous ne verrez pas le stream, voici les liens :
Live Twitch : Cliquez ici
Rediffusions Twitch : https://bit.ly/3uldY1r
    posted the 10/23/2021 at 05:35 PM by ioop
