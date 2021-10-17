profile
Yakuza 3
4
Likers
name : Yakuza 3
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
[Live Twitch] Je me lance à la découverte de Yakuza 3



Départ dans quelques minutes, bon live !

gameforever.fr - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
    tags : sega live yakuza 3 playstation 4 twitch
    posted the 10/17/2021 at 06:35 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
