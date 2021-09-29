profile
Jeux Vidéo
Un jeu Black Widow annoncé


    posted the 09/29/2021 at 03:41 PM by xenofamicom
    comments (9)
    kevisiano posted the 09/29/2021 at 03:45 PM
    Supprime
    altendorf posted the 09/29/2021 at 03:45 PM
    Mince je voulais voir du sang dans les commentaires à base de « non là Marvel, trop c’est trop ! »
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/29/2021 at 03:47 PM
    bien joué
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/29/2021 at 03:51 PM
    Xenofamicom
    chronokami posted the 09/29/2021 at 04:05 PM
    newtechnix posted the 09/29/2021 at 04:07 PM
    non là Marvel, trop c’est trop !
    altendorf posted the 09/29/2021 at 04:13 PM
    newtechnix
    ducknsexe posted the 09/29/2021 at 04:38 PM
    Ce jeu est meilleurs que les Marvel's Avengers de Square
    newtechnix posted the 09/29/2021 at 04:59 PM
    altendorf
