profile
Code Vein
11
Likers
name : Code Vein
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
177
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5172
visites since opening : 7266943
guiguif > blog
all
Code Vein: Les 2 Millions de ventes atteints apres deux ans
Namco Bandai annonce que sa tentative de Souls sans From Software a atteint les 2 Millions apres deux ans de mise en ventes (envois + demats like usual).

https://www.gematsu.com/2021/09/code-vein-shipments-and-digital-sales-top-two-million
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    killia
    posted the 09/27/2021 at 06:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/27/2021 at 06:51 PM
    Ah mais c'est très bien, c'est juste que ......

    J'en ai Rien à Cirer !
    yukilin posted the 09/27/2021 at 06:54 PM
    J'aime bien ce jeu. j'y joue encore d'ailleurs. C'est pas trop mal les ventes. Du coup, j'espère qu'ils feront un autre épisode.
    colt posted the 09/27/2021 at 07:01 PM
    j'avais bien aimé le jeu et puis mieux vaut tard que jamais
    killia posted the 09/27/2021 at 07:09 PM
    Vraiment content de l'apprendre

    Il a beau avoir des défauts, on sent quand même l'envie des développeurs de faire un univers original et une prise de risque.

    Je devrais m'y remettre à l'occasion.
    shido posted the 09/27/2021 at 07:12 PM
    Mi figue - mi raisin pour moi, y a des trucs sympa ( personnalisation du perso, les build) mais alors la DA et les boss lol
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo