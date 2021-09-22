accueil
sussudio
articles :
416
visites since opening :
1929677
sussudio
> blog
Pas mal la pèche aux livres
Pour ceux qui ont une liseuse et du temps (la monnaie la plus précieuse au monde)
https://1lib.fr/s/third%20edition/?languages%5B0%5D=french
posted the 09/22/2021 at 01:57 PM by sussudio
sussudio
comments (
5
)
onimusha
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 02:03 PM
Campagne de collecte September, 15th - October, 1st
Z-Library is one of the largest online libraries in the world that contains plus de 8,533,000 livres et plus de 84,837,000 articles. We aim to make literature accessible to everyone. Aujourd'hui (September, 15th) nous faisons un appel de fonds à tous ceux qui veulent contribuer encore plus au soutien et au développement de notre projet .
Also UNLIMITED downloads (for 31 days after the day of making donation) are available for ALL contributors who will donate during the fundraising period till October, 1st.
C'est quoi ce franglais? Nawak!
chameau
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 02:06 PM
Tous les thirds edition gratos? C'est légal ce truc?
sussudio
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 02:14 PM
chameau
Aucune idée. je me souvient juste que leur livre sur MGS était gratos en epub à un moment.
amassous
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:25 PM
Merci j’ai pris Dragon Ball direct.
lautrek
posted
the 09/22/2021 at 04:30 PM
sussudio
Oui c'était pour le 1er confinement, ils avaient offert le MGS
