Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4823
visites since opening : 5600919
[Préco] Switch OLED + 45€ en CC
Actuellement, sur la Fnac, il y a 45€ en CC à chopper pour l'achat d'une Switch OLED. Ou 15€ tous les 100€ d'achat.



Il faut impérativement mettre le code RENTREE et être adhérent Fnac.
FNAC
    posted the 08/27/2021 at 12:45 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    zekura posted the 08/27/2021 at 12:59 PM
    C'est fait ! J'aurais juste à rajouter 4.99 euros pour Légendes Pokémon: Arceus
    suzukube posted the 08/27/2021 at 02:08 PM
    J'hésite mais je ne joue plus à ma Switch en portable :/
