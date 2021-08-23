profile
Le stream Xbox de la Gamescom durera 90 min


Des jeux tiers et des majs de jeux first party qui sortiront cette année (Halo Infinite et FH5 donc).
Sans oublier des annonces Gamepass.

https://mobile.twitter.com/aarongreenberg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1429792535400960009%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purexbox.com%2Fnews%2F2021%2F08%2Fxboxs_gamescom_stream_will_be_90_minutes_long_no_new_reveals_or_major_surprises
    posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:51 PM by jenicris
    supasaiyajin posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:04 PM
    Aie papi
    playstation2008 posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:06 PM
    J'espère le solo de Halo Infinite... sinon la déception direct !
    korou posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:08 PM
    Hâte de voir ça
    walterwhite posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:14 PM
    Ils sont généreux eux au moins
    thedoctor posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:19 PM
    Scorn
    axlenz posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:26 PM
    merde! ça risque de beaucoup bavarder
    octobar posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:48 PM
    Scorn Flakes
