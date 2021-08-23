accueil
Le stream Xbox de la Gamescom durera 90 min
Des jeux tiers et des majs de jeux first party qui sortiront cette année (Halo Infinite et FH5 donc).
Sans oublier des annonces Gamepass.
https://mobile.twitter.com/aarongreenberg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1429792535400960009%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.purexbox.com%2Fnews%2F2021%2F08%2Fxboxs_gamescom_stream_will_be_90_minutes_long_no_new_reveals_or_major_surprises
posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:51 PM by
jenicris
comments (
7
)
supasaiyajin
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 04:04 PM
Aie papi
playstation2008
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 04:06 PM
J'espère le solo de Halo Infinite... sinon la déception direct !
korou
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 04:08 PM
Hâte de voir ça
walterwhite
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 04:14 PM
Ils sont généreux eux au moins
thedoctor
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 04:19 PM
Scorn
axlenz
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 04:26 PM
merde! ça risque de beaucoup bavarder
octobar
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 04:48 PM
Scorn Flakes
