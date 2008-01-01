profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
ioop
13
Likes
Likers
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 39
visites since opening : 797959
ioop > blog
[Live 15h30] Gears 5 (XSS)
Début du live vers 15h15 - 15h30. On continue l'aventure ...



Au cas ou vous ne verrez pas le stream, voici les liens :
Live Twitch : Cliquez ici
Rediffusions Twitch : https://bit.ly/3uldY1r
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/22/2021 at 12:46 PM by ioop
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo