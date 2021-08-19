profile
Valis Collection arrive sur Switch
Place aux vrais priorités: Valis Collection - The fantasm soldier débarque le 9 décembre 2020 sur Switch (pas d'autres supports annoncés pour le moment) pour fêter les 35 ans de la série.

    posted the 08/19/2021 at 02:47 PM by xenofamicom
    comments (2)
    zekk posted the 08/19/2021 at 02:50 PM
    Et bien pourquoi pas, c'est une veille licence que j'ai toujours voulu faire
    xenofamicom posted the 08/19/2021 at 03:06 PM
    zekk Tout pareil, j'y ai joué il y a super longtemps chez un pote et cette compilation c'est l'occasion de mieux connaitre cette IP
