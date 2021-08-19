SOFTWARE
1 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 96,297 (New)
2 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 21,974 (2,322,950)
3 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 21,395 (2,123,808 )
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,263 (3,979,328 )
5 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 21,063 (2,755,294)
6 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 13,472 (247,696)
7 [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 13,434 (169,708 )
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 12,956 (4,380,529)
9 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 12,857 (212,957)
10 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 12,715 (849,280)
HARDWARE
1 Switch (switch lite inclus) – 89,734
2 PlayStation 5 (digitale edition inclus) – 9,056
3 PlayStation 4 – 1,170
4 Xbox Series X (S inclus) – 1256 (51,161)
tags :
posted the 08/19/2021 at 01:20 PM by newtechnix
Si tu as le top 30, fais signe ;p
Il parait que dans les anciens bureaux de Sony au japon, quelqu'un aurait découvert sur un de leur mur: "Nintendo m'a tuer"...
Switch 89 734 semaine dernière 72 773
https://www.gamekyo.com/newsfr81482_charts-japon-un-jeu-microsoft-au-sommet.html