SOFTWARE



1 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 96,297 (New)

2 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 21,974 (2,322,950)

3 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 21,395 (2,123,808 )

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,263 (3,979,328 )

5 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 21,063 (2,755,294)

6 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 13,472 (247,696)

7 [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 13,434 (169,708 )

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 12,956 (4,380,529)

9 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 12,857 (212,957)

10 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 12,715 (849,280)





HARDWARE



1 Switch (switch lite inclus) – 89,734

2 PlayStation 5 (digitale edition inclus) – 9,056

3 PlayStation 4 – 1,170

4 Xbox Series X (S inclus) – 1256 (51,161)