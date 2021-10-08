profile
Tales of Arise
10
Likers
name : Tales of Arise
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
all
Tales of Arise: Une demo la semaine prochaine
Une demo de Tales of Arise sera disponible le 18 Aout sur PS5, PS4, One et Series (mais pas PC).

https://www.gematsu.com/2021/08/tales-of-arise-demo-for-ps5-xbox-series-ps4-and-xbox-one-launches-august-18-new-hands-on-previews-gameplay-and-screenshots
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    akinen, kibix, jenicris, ouroboros4, romgamer6859, cobrasnake, goldmen33, serve, yogfei
    posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:39 PM by guiguif
    comments (18)
    akinen posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:43 PM
    Oh pinaise, oh pinaise! Merci pour la news!

    Que l’on donne un prix à cet homme
    lion93 posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:44 PM
    Les retours sont bons, j'ai hâte de voir le résultat le 10 septembre.
    zekk posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:45 PM
    jenicris posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:46 PM
    Je vais test ça, il me hype bien.
    kibix posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:52 PM
    cool je testerais ça ^^
    suzukube posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:09 PM
    OUAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIS trop bieeeeeennnnn je voulais trop l'essayer !!!!!!!!!!
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:16 PM
    Cool, le jeu m'attire mais pas sûr d'aimer
    bliss02 posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:21 PM
    Coool
    nady posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:26 PM
    Hype toujours à zéro mais ça me fera tuer le temps d'ici Tsukihime le 26 aout
    eldrick posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:31 PM
    nady Mouais un Tsukihime qui arrive en kit quand même ce n'est pas la folie non plus.
    cobrasnake posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:33 PM
    On va voir ce que sa donne
    hyoga57 posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:35 PM
    J'étais déjà au courant, mais cool pour la date.
    frionel posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:35 PM
    eldrick C'est à dire ?
    wickette posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:41 PM
    ah parfait. Je pourrais tester car je sais pas trop quoi penser de Arise.
    nady posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:42 PM
    Eldrick "C'est suffisant" comme dirait une certaine communauté
    serve posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:53 PM
    Cool je vais pouvoir test même si je vais l'acheter .
    rbz posted the 08/10/2021 at 03:59 PM
    flemme .
    pas besoin de jouer la démo pour savoir que ça fera le job sans rien transcender.
    je prendrais le jeu( car certains enviro et musiques sympa) mais j'en attend pas grand chose.
    hyoga57 posted the 08/10/2021 at 04:04 PM
    rbz Comme Xenoblade Chronicles 2, ça fera effectivement le taff en attendant de meilleurs jeux (ex Shin Megami Tensei V et The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki). :3
