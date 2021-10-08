accueil
profile
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5104
visites since opening :
7135968
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Tales of Arise: Une demo la semaine prochaine
Une demo de Tales of Arise sera disponible le 18 Aout sur PS5, PS4, One et Series (mais pas PC).
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/08/tales-of-arise-demo-for-ps5-xbox-series-ps4-and-xbox-one-launches-august-18-new-hands-on-previews-gameplay-and-screenshots
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
akinen
,
kibix
,
jenicris
,
ouroboros4
,
romgamer6859
,
cobrasnake
,
goldmen33
,
serve
,
yogfei
posted the 08/10/2021 at 02:39 PM by
guiguif
comments (
18
)
akinen
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 02:43 PM
Oh pinaise, oh pinaise! Merci pour la news!
Que l’on donne un prix à cet homme
lion93
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 02:44 PM
Les retours sont bons, j'ai hâte de voir le résultat le 10 septembre.
zekk
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 02:45 PM
jenicris
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 02:46 PM
Je vais test ça, il me hype bien.
kibix
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 02:52 PM
cool je testerais ça ^^
suzukube
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:09 PM
OUAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIS trop bieeeeeennnnn je voulais trop l'essayer !!!!!!!!!!
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:16 PM
Cool, le jeu m'attire mais pas sûr d'aimer
bliss02
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:21 PM
Coool
nady
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:26 PM
Hype toujours à zéro mais ça me fera tuer le temps d'ici Tsukihime le 26 aout
eldrick
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:31 PM
nady
Mouais un Tsukihime qui arrive en kit quand même ce n'est pas la folie non plus.
cobrasnake
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:33 PM
On va voir ce que sa donne
hyoga57
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:35 PM
J'étais déjà au courant, mais cool pour la date.
frionel
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:35 PM
eldrick
C'est à dire ?
wickette
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:41 PM
ah parfait. Je pourrais tester car je sais pas trop quoi penser de Arise.
nady
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:42 PM
Eldrick
"C'est suffisant" comme dirait une certaine communauté
serve
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:53 PM
Cool je vais pouvoir test même si je vais l'acheter .
rbz
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 03:59 PM
flemme .
pas besoin de jouer la démo pour savoir que ça fera le job sans rien transcender.
je prendrais le jeu( car certains enviro et musiques sympa) mais j'en attend pas grand chose.
hyoga57
posted
the 08/10/2021 at 04:04 PM
rbz
Comme Xenoblade Chronicles 2, ça fera effectivement le taff en attendant de meilleurs jeux (ex Shin Megami Tensei V et The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki). :3
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
