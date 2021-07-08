profile
Scarlet Nexus
4
name : Scarlet Nexus
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
obi69
19
obi69
articles : 552
visites since opening : 665349
obi69 > blog
all
Live Twitch | Scarlet Nexus
TWITCH | SCARLET NEXUS

On joue les weebs sur Scarlet Nexus en compagnie d'Iglou, venez les amis !



▶️ REJOINDRE LE LIVE TWITCH :
https://www.twitch.tv/iglou38

La chaine - https://www.twitch.tv/iglou38
    posted the 08/07/2021 at 05:29 PM by obi69
