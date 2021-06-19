accueil
profile
articles : 4611
4611
visites since opening : 5383733
5383733
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Restock de Series X
La Series X est de retour en stock
J'efface dès que plus disponible
Fnac
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DSeries%2BX%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/19/2021 at 07:11 AM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (7)
7
)
aros
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 07:58 AM
leblogdeshacka
On peux plus commander en ligne, même si c'est marquer que y'a du stock en ligne etc, etc, etc.
Dommage, j'ai cru aux petits angelots l'espace d'un moment
roivas
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 08:10 AM
Y'en a déjà plus T.T
jedi
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 08:13 AM
La carte de stockage 1to est encore dispo, mais pas la console
thedoctor
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 08:13 AM
Épuisé ...
guiguif
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 08:33 AM
Hier ya eu du stock pendant 5heures, vous aviez le temps
jf17
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 08:39 AM
Pour info il y a des stock sur Avignon
johnpit
posted
the 06/19/2021 at 09:59 AM
C'est bien on peux espérer bientôt pouvoir profiter des 10€/100€ à la Fnac sur la Séries X et les cumuler avec les cartes Jackpot
