Restock de Series X
La Series X est de retour en stock



J'efface dès que plus disponible


Fnac
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DSeries%2BX%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 06/19/2021 at 07:11 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    aros posted the 06/19/2021 at 07:58 AM
    leblogdeshacka
    On peux plus commander en ligne, même si c'est marquer que y'a du stock en ligne etc, etc, etc.
    Dommage, j'ai cru aux petits angelots l'espace d'un moment
    roivas posted the 06/19/2021 at 08:10 AM
    Y'en a déjà plus T.T
    jedi posted the 06/19/2021 at 08:13 AM
    La carte de stockage 1to est encore dispo, mais pas la console
    thedoctor posted the 06/19/2021 at 08:13 AM
    Épuisé ...
    guiguif posted the 06/19/2021 at 08:33 AM
    Hier ya eu du stock pendant 5heures, vous aviez le temps
    jf17 posted the 06/19/2021 at 08:39 AM
    Pour info il y a des stock sur Avignon
    johnpit posted the 06/19/2021 at 09:59 AM
    C'est bien on peux espérer bientôt pouvoir profiter des 10€/100€ à la Fnac sur la Séries X et les cumuler avec les cartes Jackpot
