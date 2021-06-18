ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Game & Watch Zelda + 10€ en CC
Très bonne nouvelle, la Fnac ajouté 10€ en CC pour tout achat de la Game & Watch Zelda.



FNAC 60€ + 10€ en CC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dgame%2Band%2Bwatch%2BZelda%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 06/18/2021 at 01:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    liberty posted the 06/18/2021 at 02:01 PM
    39 euros 99 chez Cultura. Ça reviendra ne soyez pas pressé. Même toi Shacka te presses pas
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/18/2021 at 02:13 PM
    liberty j'ai re preco pour choper les 10€ en CC, j'espère que la Fnac s'alignera sur le prix de Cultura
    finalyoz posted the 06/18/2021 at 02:16 PM
    Celle a Cultura, c'est la version Mario bros de Game & Watch et pas Zelda.
    niflheim posted the 06/18/2021 at 02:42 PM
    Limitée à 65 000 exemplaires https://francenewslive.com/pre-commande-pour-ledition-speciale-65-000-exemplaires-en-france/314509/
    liberty posted the 06/18/2021 at 03:31 PM
    leblogdeshacka les preco peuvent baisser de prix ou besoin de repasser commande ? finalyoz non sur Cultura y avait la Zelda à 39.99 maintenant faut attendre le restock pour preco
