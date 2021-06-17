ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Le pack Amiibo Metroid Dread en préco avec 10€ en CC
Le pack Amiibo Metroid Dread est disponible lui aussi en préco, avec 10€ en CC.



Amiibo Metroid Dread 39.99€ + 10€ en CC

Amazon
Metroid Dread Amiibo
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3DAmiibo%2Bcollection%2BMetroid%2BDread%2BSAMUS%2Bet%2BE.M.M.I.%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 06/17/2021 at 12:50 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    thejoke posted the 06/17/2021 at 01:18 PM
    40 euros c'est presque le prix d'un jeu neuf ça va vraiment trop loin.
    kevisiano posted the 06/17/2021 at 01:28 PM
    J'ai envie de les insulter ces fils de piousses
    guchisan posted the 06/17/2021 at 01:46 PM
    et ben ils se lâchent!!
    fragdelapassion posted the 06/17/2021 at 01:53 PM
    c'est deux amiibo non?

    Car sur la boite on voit "SAMUS | E.M.M.I." (en haut a droite).

    Par contre l'armure de Samus je la trouve trop belle!
