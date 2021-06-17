ajouter un tigre
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Steelbook Edition
Le jeu The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, dans sa version Steelbook Edition est disponible pour 21€ sur One et 28€ sur PS4.




Amazon
https://amzn.to/35tWw0V
    posted the 06/17/2021 at 06:59 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    maxx posted the 06/17/2021 at 07:28 AM
    Skyrim et GTAV, deux jeux qui vont nous suivre jusque dans nos tombes.
    liberty posted the 06/17/2021 at 09:15 AM
    maxx et même après ! Tu oublies Résident Evil 4
    kabuki posted the 06/17/2021 at 09:28 AM
    maxx des que le prochain elder scroll sortira et que la commu des modeurs ira dessus, Skyrim sera moins mis en avant
    chaosad posted the 06/17/2021 at 09:37 AM
    Stylé ! Mais pourquoi ça sort maintenant ?
    ritalix posted the 06/17/2021 at 09:38 AM
    wahou il est super beau
    naoshige11 posted the 06/17/2021 at 09:57 AM
    chaosad bah pour relancer encore un peu plus les ventes.
    jedi posted the 06/17/2021 at 09:59 AM
    Classe, mais ... pourquoi ???
    chaosad posted the 06/17/2021 at 10:08 AM
    naoshige11 Ah ouais ok, comme le jeu date de 2008 je pensais pas qu'ils continuait à marketer dessus
