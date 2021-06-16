Pour les non bilingues,en gros une version ps4 du jeu a été trouvée dans les fichiers PS.

ÇA peut très bien être une version ps4 annulée avant de passer ps5 comme ça peut très bien être une version ps5 qui arrive.

Je pense qu'on a déjà la réponse vu les dernières annonces...





Demon Souls Remake originally released as a PlayStation 5 Exclusive, but a PlayStation 4 version has been found on PlayStation Database by PlayStation Game Size; now again this does not confirm anything; this could be some cancelled port, or it could actually be coming to PlayStation 4 to boost the sales because PlayStation 5 Shortage still has not stopped.



Nothing is confirmed until it is official, so I personally think that Demon Souls Remake could be coming to PlayStation 4 because of the Shortage issues; this part is just me speculating, but again, this could be some sort of test port we do not know when this version was created or anything about it.