[Rumeur] Demon's souls Remake PS4
Pour les non bilingues,en gros une version ps4 du jeu a été trouvée dans les fichiers PS.
ÇA peut très bien être une version ps4 annulée avant de passer ps5 comme ça peut très bien être une version ps5 qui arrive.
Je pense qu'on a déjà la réponse vu les dernières annonces...


Demon Souls Remake originally released as a PlayStation 5 Exclusive, but a PlayStation 4 version has been found on PlayStation Database by PlayStation Game Size; now again this does not confirm anything; this could be some cancelled port, or it could actually be coming to PlayStation 4 to boost the sales because PlayStation 5 Shortage still has not stopped.

Nothing is confirmed until it is official, so I personally think that Demon Souls Remake could be coming to PlayStation 4 because of the Shortage issues; this part is just me speculating, but again, this could be some sort of test port we do not know when this version was created or anything about it.
https://gamingroute.com/demon-souls-remake-playstation-4-version-found-in-playstation-database/
    minbox
    posted the 06/16/2021 at 05:55 PM by denton
    comments (25)
    birmou posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:00 PM
    Il sortira aussi sur PC.
    Ils s'étaient planté fin 2020 avec une image promotionnelle indiquant exclue tempo PS5 puis sortie PS4/PC plus tard mais ils ont vite démentis
    palan posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:01 PM
    Impossible sinon sony va avoir des probleme avec les joueurs.
    birmou posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:02 PM
    https://www.japanfm.fr/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Le-remake-de-Demons-Souls-arrive-t-il-sur-PC-1122x631.jpg?ezimgfmt=ng:webp/ngcb1
    negan posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:03 PM
    " C'est impossible sur l'architecture PS4"
    denton posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:03 PM
    palan on m'avais dis impossible pour gow et fran turismo.

    birmou le premier trailer indiqué bien PC,ils ont voulu faire passer ça pour une erreur d'un stagiaire
    denton posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:06 PM
    Ça reste une rumeure (qui revient un peu trop souvent) j'attends de voir si vraiment on nous a pris pour des jambons jusqu'au bout ou pas
    metroidvania posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:06 PM
    Tant mieux pour ceux qui n ont pas de ps5
    foxstep posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:06 PM
    Tant que ça sort pas sur PC
    ducknsexe posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:07 PM
    On nous a pourtant dit que c est impossible qu il tourne sur ps4 que c est une claque nex gen
    armando posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:07 PM
    A merde les rumeurs sur la Switch Pro était quand meme plus sympa. J'espère qu'elles vont revenir
    denton posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:08 PM
    ducknsexe c'est une claque,bluepoint sont des génies sur le plan technique et ils avaient déjà fait très fort avec SOTC,pour moi ça reste le jeu le plus impressionnant actuellement
    palan posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:11 PM
    denton La c'est pas pareil c'est un jeux annoncé full next gen, il est sorti sur next gen.
    Godfall c'est fait incendier.
    ducknsexe posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:12 PM
    denton que le jeu est une claque je veux bien mais je parler de certains mec de gamekyo qui nous diser que par rapport à la claque c est impossible que le jeu puisse tourner sur une ps4.

    Bon après ça reste une rumeur, y a une confirmation ?
    denton posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:13 PM
    ducknsexe ben non vu que c'est une rumeure qui vient de tomber lol.

    Après si je dis bien "SI" yavait une version ps4 ça serait en 30 avec des temps de chargement ect....
    hanackil posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:18 PM
    denton tout ce passerais comme prévu si c'était le cas
    denton posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:21 PM
    hanackil je me trompe rarement au final
    bloodandguts posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:23 PM
    Tout peut tourner sur Ps4 voir la daube de One, pire la Switch.
    Mais à quel prix.
    niveforever posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:24 PM
    le jeu est clairement un jeu PS 4 après on avait pas les retours haptique avant une mise jour. d'ailleurs le studio l'avait teaser depuis un moment.
    nady posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:28 PM
    Si ça arrive Sony me ferait économiser plus 600 balles
    ravyxxs posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:29 PM
    C'est un jeu qui va arrivé sur PC ça,PS4 je pense pas,mais PC ou,sûr même.
    yukilin posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:29 PM
    Curieux de voir si c'est vrai
    armando posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:34 PM
    nady Et en plus t'aura la SUPERIOR VERSION !
    kaiserstark posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:36 PM
    denton L'info est pas nouvelle car elle avait-été trouvé un peu avant la sortie du jeu mais ça vient probablement du fait que le projet à commencé sur PS4 sachant que les dev kits ne sont pas arrivé avant 2019.
    iglooo posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:38 PM
    Ce serait cool
    marcus62 posted the 06/16/2021 at 06:38 PM
    Comme la rumeur Bloodborne sur PC
