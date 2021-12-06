profile
lt93
27
Likes
Likers
lt93
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 7
visites since opening : 77921
lt93 > blog
[Indie] 1000 jeux pour 5$ sur Itch.io


itch.io - https://itch.io/b/902/indie-bundle-for-palestinian-aid
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    jaune
    posted the 06/12/2021 at 06:39 AM by lt93
    comments (2)
    vfries posted the 06/12/2021 at 07:28 AM
    La liste ?
    suzukube posted the 06/12/2021 at 07:42 AM
    vfries Je ne sais pas pourquoi tu as demandé, mais la voici :

    Liyla and The Shadows Of War
    rasheed.abueideh
    Game based on actual events, it tells a story of little girl lives in Gaza during the war in 2014.

    Celeste
    Maddy Makes Games
    Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges as you help Madeline survive her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain!

    Sky Rogue
    Fractal Phase
    A fwooshy, intense, procedurally generated fly-em-up

    Errant Kingdom
    Lunaris Games
    Ascend with the kingdom, or orchestrate its fall...

    Baba Is You
    Hempuli
    A puzzle game where you change the rules. Also award-winning!

    A Mortician's Tale
    Laundry Bear Games
    A death-positive game where you play as a mortician tasked with running a funeral home

    ART SQOOL
    Glanderco
    ~*LET'S DRAW*~

    Ex Novo
    Sharkbomb Studios
    A playable city-generator and map-making game.

    BEACON
    monothetic
    Sci-fi Action Roguelite. Collect DNA from enemies and mutate yourself to victory!

    DragonRuby Game Toolkit
    DragonRuby
    An intuitive 2D game engine. Fast, cross-platform, tiny, hot loaded.

    Minit
    Devolver Digital
    Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time.

    LAZA KNITEZ!!
    Glitchnap
    LAZA KNITEZ!! is a fast-paced jousting deathmatch game for up to 4 players.

    Lieve Oma
    Florian Veltman
    It's the season for penny buns, Grandma forced you to come along a bit. But deep down you know it'll do you good.

    Long Gone Days
    Camila Gormaz
    Modern-day RPG that imagines the world of war that's coming for us, with a focus on civilians and language barriers.

    Depth of Extinction
    HOF Studios
    Explore a flooded world in this tactical RPG

    Anodyne
    Melos Han-Tani
    In this Zelda-like game, explore the wondrous dream world of the human Young.

    Haque
    Super∴Try
    /hak/ Fight cute monsters! Avoid death! Save the Game

    Tonight We Riot
    Means Interactive
    A revolutionary crowd-based retro brawler

    Mixolumia
    davemakes
    Entrancing musical falling block puzzler

    Pikuniku
    Devolver Digital

    Democratic Socialism Simulator
    molleindustria
    Pave the road to a post-capitalist society

    F J O R D S
    KYLE REIMERGARTIN
    ▲ ▲ ▲ ▲ RUN ERRANDS AND MAKE DECISIONS!!

    Signs of the Sojourner
    Echodog Games
    An introspective deck-builder about friendship, travel, and collecting snacks.

    Catlateral Damage
    Manekoware
    The premier first-person destructive house cat simulator!

    Beglitched
    Hexecutable
    a Cyberpink Adventure

    The Testimony of Trixie Glimmer Smith
    Digital Poppy
    Trixie Glimmer Smith finds a haunted book. Hijinks ensue.

    Milkmaid of the Milky Way
    machineboy
    Award-winning, rhyming point'n'click adventure

    Cosmic Express
    Draknek & Friends
    A puzzle game about planning the train route for the world's most awkward space colony

    Wheels of Aurelia
    Santa Ragione
    A narrative racing game set in the roaring Italian 70s

    Nuclear Throne
    Vlambeer
    Can you reach the Nuclear Throne?

    this discord has ghosts in it
    will jobst

    Codemancer
    Important Little Games
    Programming is Magic

    Silicon Zeroes
    PleasingFungus
    Make a computer from scratch!

    Red Embrace (BL Visual Novel)
    Argent Games
    A BL romance of vampires, blood, and bonds

    Vignettes
    Skeleton Business
    Toyish surprise-o-rama

    Magic Wand
    thecatamites
    magic wander

    Intelligent Design: An Evolutionary Sandbox
    Pill Bug Interactive
    A toy ecosystem with fully simulated genetics and evolution.

    Super Win the Game
    J. Kyle Pittman
    A retro-core explosion of exploration and platforming action!!

    Metamorphabet (2015)
    Vectorpark
    A playful, interactive alphabet.

    Michtim: Fluffy Adventures
    Zev Mir
    A heartwarming TTRPG about hamster-like beings going on missions to save their Immergrummel Woods

    Bonbon
    Aetheric Games
    A short horror story, about your childhood.

    10 Beautiful Postcards
    thecatamites
    Check-in to the hotel of your dreams, today!

    a new life.
    Angela He
    When your loved one hurts you, what do you do? A classic love story about letting go.

    A Normal Lost Phone
    Dear Villagers
    A Normal Lost Phone is a game about exploring the intimacy of an unknown person whose phone was found by the player.

    Sewer Rave
    Autumn Rain
    PARTY WITH RATS

    GNOG
    KO_OP
    Tactile puzzle boxes

    Speed Dating for Ghosts
    Copychaser Games
    Wholesome horror conversation sim about death and robbing banks

    Dépanneur Nocturne
    KO_OP
    ◇ a late-night shopping adventure ◇

    Fortune-499
    apthomson

    The Floor is Jelly
    auren_snyder
    What if everything you touched was made out of jelly?

    Fugl
    kotoristudios
    Experience the thrill of flying and explore a vast beautiful voxel world. Absorb the features of the animals you meet.

    Underhero
    Paper Castle
    One in a minion

    Moon Hunters
    Kitfox Games
    1-4 player personality test RPG

    Halloween Forever
    Poppy Works
    Retro 8-bit spooky Halloween platformer

    Four Horsemen
    Nuclear Fishin' Software
    Leave home. Start anew. Punch racists.

    Crescent Loom
    Olive
    Weave new lifeforms. Play free in-browser!

    Pixel Art Infinite Runner - Pack
    edermunizz
    Make a Infinite Runner Game!

    The Stillness of the Wind
    Fellow Traveller
    A quiet game of life and loss.

    Glittermitten Grove
    Twinbeard
    Grow plants and build treehouses in this magical land of faerie delights!

    A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build
    Draknek & Friends
    An adorable puzzle game about being a monster and making snowmen

    VEKTOR 2089
    Impbox Games
    Futuristic Anti-Gravity Racing

    The Fall of Lazarus
    No Wand Studios
    A first person exploration science fiction mystery game. Fathom all the story exploring an abandoned cargo spaceship.

    Cardinal Chains
    Daniel Nora
    An original puzzle game about non-decreasing sequences

    Three Lesbians in a Barrow
    Digital Poppy
    Tabby and her friends get trapped in a barrow. Hijinks ensue.

    NEON STRUCT
    Minor Key Games

    Space Station Architect
    AL Wyvern
    Space Station Map Generator and Editor

    Switch 'N' Shoot
    Matt Glanville
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo