lt93
> blog
[Indie] 1000 jeux pour 5$ sur Itch.io
itch.io
-
https://itch.io/b/902/indie-bundle-for-palestinian-aid
posted the 06/12/2021 at 06:39 AM by
lt93
vfries
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 07:28 AM
La liste ?
suzukube
posted
the 06/12/2021 at 07:42 AM
vfries
Je ne sais pas pourquoi tu as demandé, mais la voici :
Liyla and The Shadows Of War
rasheed.abueideh
Game based on actual events, it tells a story of little girl lives in Gaza during the war in 2014.
Celeste
Maddy Makes Games
Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges as you help Madeline survive her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain!
Sky Rogue
Fractal Phase
A fwooshy, intense, procedurally generated fly-em-up
Errant Kingdom
Lunaris Games
Ascend with the kingdom, or orchestrate its fall...
Baba Is You
Hempuli
A puzzle game where you change the rules. Also award-winning!
A Mortician's Tale
Laundry Bear Games
A death-positive game where you play as a mortician tasked with running a funeral home
ART SQOOL
Glanderco
~*LET'S DRAW*~
Ex Novo
Sharkbomb Studios
A playable city-generator and map-making game.
BEACON
monothetic
Sci-fi Action Roguelite. Collect DNA from enemies and mutate yourself to victory!
DragonRuby Game Toolkit
DragonRuby
An intuitive 2D game engine. Fast, cross-platform, tiny, hot loaded.
Minit
Devolver Digital
Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time.
LAZA KNITEZ!!
Glitchnap
LAZA KNITEZ!! is a fast-paced jousting deathmatch game for up to 4 players.
Lieve Oma
Florian Veltman
It's the season for penny buns, Grandma forced you to come along a bit. But deep down you know it'll do you good.
Long Gone Days
Camila Gormaz
Modern-day RPG that imagines the world of war that's coming for us, with a focus on civilians and language barriers.
Depth of Extinction
HOF Studios
Explore a flooded world in this tactical RPG
Anodyne
Melos Han-Tani
In this Zelda-like game, explore the wondrous dream world of the human Young.
Haque
Super∴Try
/hak/ Fight cute monsters! Avoid death! Save the Game
Tonight We Riot
Means Interactive
A revolutionary crowd-based retro brawler
Mixolumia
davemakes
Entrancing musical falling block puzzler
Pikuniku
Devolver Digital
Democratic Socialism Simulator
molleindustria
Pave the road to a post-capitalist society
F J O R D S
KYLE REIMERGARTIN
▲ ▲ ▲ ▲ RUN ERRANDS AND MAKE DECISIONS!!
Signs of the Sojourner
Echodog Games
An introspective deck-builder about friendship, travel, and collecting snacks.
Catlateral Damage
Manekoware
The premier first-person destructive house cat simulator!
Beglitched
Hexecutable
a Cyberpink Adventure
The Testimony of Trixie Glimmer Smith
Digital Poppy
Trixie Glimmer Smith finds a haunted book. Hijinks ensue.
Milkmaid of the Milky Way
machineboy
Award-winning, rhyming point'n'click adventure
Cosmic Express
Draknek & Friends
A puzzle game about planning the train route for the world's most awkward space colony
Wheels of Aurelia
Santa Ragione
A narrative racing game set in the roaring Italian 70s
Nuclear Throne
Vlambeer
Can you reach the Nuclear Throne?
this discord has ghosts in it
will jobst
Codemancer
Important Little Games
Programming is Magic
Silicon Zeroes
PleasingFungus
Make a computer from scratch!
Red Embrace (BL Visual Novel)
Argent Games
A BL romance of vampires, blood, and bonds
Vignettes
Skeleton Business
Toyish surprise-o-rama
Magic Wand
thecatamites
magic wander
Intelligent Design: An Evolutionary Sandbox
Pill Bug Interactive
A toy ecosystem with fully simulated genetics and evolution.
Super Win the Game
J. Kyle Pittman
A retro-core explosion of exploration and platforming action!!
Metamorphabet (2015)
Vectorpark
A playful, interactive alphabet.
Michtim: Fluffy Adventures
Zev Mir
A heartwarming TTRPG about hamster-like beings going on missions to save their Immergrummel Woods
Bonbon
Aetheric Games
A short horror story, about your childhood.
10 Beautiful Postcards
thecatamites
Check-in to the hotel of your dreams, today!
a new life.
Angela He
When your loved one hurts you, what do you do? A classic love story about letting go.
A Normal Lost Phone
Dear Villagers
A Normal Lost Phone is a game about exploring the intimacy of an unknown person whose phone was found by the player.
Sewer Rave
Autumn Rain
PARTY WITH RATS
GNOG
KO_OP
Tactile puzzle boxes
Speed Dating for Ghosts
Copychaser Games
Wholesome horror conversation sim about death and robbing banks
Dépanneur Nocturne
KO_OP
◇ a late-night shopping adventure ◇
Fortune-499
apthomson
The Floor is Jelly
auren_snyder
What if everything you touched was made out of jelly?
Fugl
kotoristudios
Experience the thrill of flying and explore a vast beautiful voxel world. Absorb the features of the animals you meet.
Underhero
Paper Castle
One in a minion
Moon Hunters
Kitfox Games
1-4 player personality test RPG
Halloween Forever
Poppy Works
Retro 8-bit spooky Halloween platformer
Four Horsemen
Nuclear Fishin' Software
Leave home. Start anew. Punch racists.
Crescent Loom
Olive
Weave new lifeforms. Play free in-browser!
Pixel Art Infinite Runner - Pack
edermunizz
Make a Infinite Runner Game!
The Stillness of the Wind
Fellow Traveller
A quiet game of life and loss.
Glittermitten Grove
Twinbeard
Grow plants and build treehouses in this magical land of faerie delights!
A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build
Draknek & Friends
An adorable puzzle game about being a monster and making snowmen
VEKTOR 2089
Impbox Games
Futuristic Anti-Gravity Racing
The Fall of Lazarus
No Wand Studios
A first person exploration science fiction mystery game. Fathom all the story exploring an abandoned cargo spaceship.
Cardinal Chains
Daniel Nora
An original puzzle game about non-decreasing sequences
Three Lesbians in a Barrow
Digital Poppy
Tabby and her friends get trapped in a barrow. Hijinks ensue.
NEON STRUCT
Minor Key Games
Space Station Architect
AL Wyvern
Space Station Map Generator and Editor
Switch 'N' Shoot
Matt Glanville
